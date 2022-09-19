US aid for Pakistan flood victims ‘drop in bucket’, says Senator Robert Menendez

Senator Robert Menendez, a Democrat from New Jersey and chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, speaks during a hearing in Washington, April 26, 2022. — Reuters

WASHINGTON: Describing the $53 million US aid to flood-ravaged Pakistan as a “drop in the bucket”, a prominent American lawmaker has called for doing "much more" for the relief of an estimated 30 million displaced Pakistani people.



“We need to stand together with Pakistan,” Senator Bob Menendez, the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told members of the Pakistani-American community in Edison, New Jersey.

Speaking at a well-attended event organised by the American Pakistani Public Affairs Committee (APPAC), an active political group, he expressed condolences over the heavy loss of life resulting from the climate-induced floods.

“We have to get a disaster relief package for Pakistan from the US Congress and organise an international donors conference for the flood victims in Pakistan,” Senator Menendez said.

“I am willing to work with anyone in the US Congress who is willing to work with us to help Pakistan,” he said.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US Masood Khan thanked Senator Menendez, the US Congress and the US government for expressing solidarity with Pakistan and for providing timely assistance for the initial stage of flood response in Pakistan.

The Pakistani envoy also thanked Senator Menendez for closely monitoring the flood situation in Pakistan, and reaching out to the administration for providing urgent humanitarian assistance for rescue, and for advocating a long-term commitment for rehabilitation and reconstruction.

He also thanked the US for acknowledging the link between extreme weather patterns stemming from climate change and the unprecedented floods in Pakistan.

Ambassador Masood Khan also lauded the role of the Pakistani-American community, humanitarian organisations, civil society members and philanthropists in mobilising support for flood victims in Pakistan.

“The real challenge lies ahead as we enter into the phase of bringing life back to the flood-affected areas, rebuilding roads, repairing and restoring infrastructure, generate, cultivate crop land and construct houses, schools and hospitals,” he said, adding that this was a herculean task for which Pakistan would need continued US support on a multi-year basis.