Multan man allegedly sets young servant on fire for 'demanding salary': victim's father

MULTAN: A man allegedly set his young servant on fire for "demanding his salary", the victim's father said Thursday, according to a case registered with the police.

Police said the suspect, a landlord identified as Akram, allegedly doused his domestic help, Irshad Umar, 28, in petrol and set him on fire. A first information report (FIR) has been registered at the Bahauddin Zakaria station and the accused has been arrested, they confirmed.



The facts of the case would come to light after further interrogation of the suspect, police added.

According to the Pak-Italian Modern Burn Centre at Multan's Nishtar Hospital, 30% of the employee's body has sustained burn wounds.

In the FIR, Umar's father claimed that Akram, whose home the young man was employed at, used to threaten to burn him for repeatedly demanding salary.

"Yesterday, the suspect, Akram, came to the house and set my son [Irshad Umar] on fire before fleeing," the young servant's father alleged in the FIR.