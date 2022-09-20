Malala practices speech for UNGA session, shares picture with Afghan student

Malala Yousafzai practising her speech with Afghan girl Somaya Faruqi. — Instagram

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai on Monday shared a picture of her with Somaya Faruqi, an Afghan student and engineer, in which she can be seen practicing speech for her address at the United Nations General Assembly session scheduled in New York.



Taking to picture sharing app, Instagram, Malala wrote, "The sweetest practice session ahead of today’s #UNGeneralAssembly"

The post further read introduced Somaya stating that she will speak in front of world leaders, along with Malala, Vanessa Nakate, and Ukrainian student Yelizaveta Posivynch, and "highlight the barriers that keep girls from learning".

"For Somaya what’s most important is that the leaders in the room, who have influence, don’t make Afghan girls 'a victim of global politics," the caption added.



Malala will address the Leader's Day of the Transforming Education Summit at the UN session where she, along with other activists working for education, will be raising pertinent issues facing the youth and school-going children across the world.

The summit, according to the UN, is "convened in response to a global crisis in education — one of equity and inclusion, quality and relevance".