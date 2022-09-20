 
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 20 2022
By
Web Desk

'Killing Eve’ star Sandra Oh pours her heart out after representing Canada at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 20, 2022

Sandra Oh poured her heart out to fans as she shared that she was 'proud' to be a part of Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on Monday at Westminster Abbey in London.

The Killing Eve star, 51, took to Instagram following the service to share pictures of her outfit after she stunned fans with her surprise appearance.

To note, Sandra participated in the procession as part of the Canadian delegation after being named as a member of the Order of Canada, a high civilian honour.

Alongside pictures from the day, Sandra wrote: 'So proud to represent Canada with my fellow Order of Canada & Valour recipients Gregory Charles...

'Mark Tewksbury and Les Palmer at Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II funeral at Westminster Abbey today.'

The Golden Globe winner looked elegant in a black dress and a matching hat while wearing a red and white brooch in her latest Instagram post.

Sandra, also famed for her role in Grey's Anatomy, was spotted by spectators while paying her respects during the historic day.

She joined Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau as a member of the Order of Canada at the ceremony.

The A-list star wasn't the only celebrity at Her Majesty's funeral with adventurer Bear Grylls, 48, also in attendance, as well as Peep Show actor Sophie Winkleman, 42.


More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry’s ‘regretful expressions’ during Queen’s funeral spark speculations

Prince Harry’s ‘regretful expressions’ during Queen’s funeral spark speculations
Queen Elizabeth’s death marks shift in relationship between fashion and British monarchy

Queen Elizabeth’s death marks shift in relationship between fashion and British monarchy
Prince William's life with Kate Middleton to change after Queen's death

Prince William's life with Kate Middleton to change after Queen's death
Britain looks to future after Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Britain looks to future after Queen Elizabeth's funeral
‘Twilight’ star Ashley Greene welcomes first baby with husband Paul Khoury

‘Twilight’ star Ashley Greene welcomes first baby with husband Paul Khoury
Kate, William 'couldn't risk bringing' Prince Louis to funeral

Kate, William 'couldn't risk bringing' Prince Louis to funeral
Queen Elizabeth’s death: Margrethe of Denmark becomes Europe's longest ruling monarch

Queen Elizabeth’s death: Margrethe of Denmark becomes Europe's longest ruling monarch
Princess Diana’s funeral records to be broken by Queen Elizabeth’s funeral?

Princess Diana’s funeral records to be broken by Queen Elizabeth’s funeral?
'Woman King' faces online wrath for glossing over 'slave trade'

'Woman King' faces online wrath for glossing over 'slave trade'

Meghan Markle felt ‘shame and victimisation’ at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Meghan Markle felt ‘shame and victimisation’ at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Prince Harry’s face spells sorrow as he watches Queen being lowered in grave

Prince Harry’s face spells sorrow as he watches Queen being lowered in grave
Sarah Ferguson's 'scandalous pics' brought up during Queen's funeral

Sarah Ferguson's 'scandalous pics' brought up during Queen's funeral

Latest

view all