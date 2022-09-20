 
sports
Tuesday Sep 20 2022
By
SDSports desk

Pak vs Eng: Sports presenter Zainab Abbas rocks casual look during 1st match

By
SDSports desk

Tuesday Sep 20, 2022

Sports presenter Zainab Abbas poses at the Karachi National Stadium on September 20, 2022 ahead of the Pakistan versus England T20I series. — Instagram/ zabbasofficial
After winning countless hearts and becoming many people's style diva during the Pakistan Super League 2022 in February this year, sports presenter Zainab Abbas is back at the Karachi Cricket Stadium for Pakistan versus England T20I series, which kick-started today. 

And once again, she impressed her fans and followers with her incredible sense of style by rocking a casual yet chic look.

Taking to her Instagram page, the 34-year-old presenter posted a snapshot in which she could be seen wearing a stylish white puffed-sleeve blouse that she teamed with a pair of distressed jeans.


She posted two snaps from the event in which she could be seen holding a mic. 

"Hi Karachi", she wrote in the caption followed by a heart emoji.

Within an hour of going live, the photos garnered close to 2,700 likes and several comments in which netizens praised her style.

"Looking gorgeous," one person commented.

"Hi pyari," another one chimed in.

Meanwhile, a third user wrote "beautiful" to express his admiration for Zainab. 

