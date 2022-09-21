 
world
Wednesday Sep 21 2022
By
Reuters

Pets left in limbo as Australian owners get cold feet

By
Reuters

Wednesday Sep 21, 2022

A dog named Summer (L) looks out from a kennel at Monikas Doggie Rescue, a no-kill shelter where the founder says they are pushing capacity as people return pets adopted during coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic lockdowns, in Sydney, Australia, August 31, 2022. — Reuters
A dog named Summer (L) looks out from a kennel at Monika's Doggie Rescue, a no-kill shelter where the founder says they are pushing capacity as people return pets adopted during coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic lockdowns, in Sydney, Australia, August 31, 2022. — Reuters 

SYDNEY: Australian animal shelters are overflowing, and the wait to return animals can be as long as eight months as pet owners return to work and face rising costs.

"In all the 20 years that I've been in rescue I have never seen it like this," says Monika Biernacki, founder of Monika's Doggie Rescue from the shelter in Sydney's northern suburbs.

"The number of animals in the pounds and shelters that are just desperate to get out. The number of calls, emails, texts that we get here of people wanting to surrender their animals and it's just never-ending... It's heartbreaking," she added.

Caring for a pet is getting harder and more expensive, said Biernacki, who started her no-kill shelter in 2001.

The price of pet-related products rose 12% in the first half of the year, twice the pace of human food and beverages, government data show. A shortage of rental homes also makes it harder to find pet-friendly housing.

High school teacher Holly Medcalf bought her dog Opi during the pandemic and has spent almost A$4,000 ($2,700.60) in vet visits.

"You have all these really nice ideas... and then in reality, it's so much pressure and hard work," she said.

Many who bought pets as lockdown companions are now realising the responsibilities they entail, says Stephen Albin, chief executive of the New South Wales Animal Welfare Society.

"COVID was a really weird time and especially in Australia, where we had lengthy lockdowns. I think quite a few people just wanted companionship so they went and got a pet, they got a companion but they didn't quite understand what it takes to keep a pet," he said.

More From World:

Protests flare across Iran in violent unrest over woman's death

Protests flare across Iran in violent unrest over woman's death
Zuckerberg loses $70 billion in net worth sliding down to become 20th richest

Zuckerberg loses $70 billion in net worth sliding down to become 20th richest
Hindu-Muslim tensions over Asia Cup match spread to Birmingham

Hindu-Muslim tensions over Asia Cup match spread to Birmingham
Indian man travels to Dubai to buy iPhone 14 hours before India launch

Indian man travels to Dubai to buy iPhone 14 hours before India launch
Japanese man sets himself on fire in apparent protest at Shinzo Abe's state funeral

Japanese man sets himself on fire in apparent protest at Shinzo Abe's state funeral
Israeli, Turkish leaders hold first meeting since 2008

Israeli, Turkish leaders hold first meeting since 2008
Gaza's first marine fish farm helps make up for dwindling catch

Gaza's first marine fish farm helps make up for dwindling catch
One person dying of hunger every four seconds: NGOs

One person dying of hunger every four seconds: NGOs
Man released from jail after 23 years as prosecutors find 'alternative suspects'

Man released from jail after 23 years as prosecutors find 'alternative suspects'
Memes flood social media as anxious Mexicans process eerily timed earthquake

Memes flood social media as anxious Mexicans process eerily timed earthquake
Nigerian ride-hailing app aims to put women at ease

Nigerian ride-hailing app aims to put women at ease
Uber asks its India drivers to ensure rear seatbelts work in their cars

Uber asks its India drivers to ensure rear seatbelts work in their cars

Latest

view all