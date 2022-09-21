 
sports
Wednesday Sep 21 2022
By
Sports Desk

Cristiano Ronaldo 'feels motivated' to play for Portugal in Euro 2024

By
Sports Desk

Wednesday Sep 21, 2022

Portuguese Star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. — Reuters
Portuguese Star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. — Reuters

  • Ronaldo expressed his likeliness to retire from international football after World Cup 2022.
  • Says he "still feels motivated" to serve sport a bit longer in international arena.
  • Portugal set to start their World Cup campaign in late November. 

Star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has said that he wishes to continue playing international football even after the upcoming FIFA World Cup, hoping to represent his country in the European Football Championship 2024, India Today reported.

The 37-year-old five times Ballon D'or winner had recently expressed his likeliness to retire from international football after the World Cup.

However, he now said that he "still feels motivated" to serve the sport a bit longer in the international arena, insisting that his time with the national team is far from finished.

"I hope to be a part of the Federation for a few more years. I still feel motivated, my ambition is high. My path to the national team is not over. We have many quality youngsters. I will be at the World Cup and I want to be at the European Championship," the publication quoted Ronaldo as saying in his speech at the annual Quinas de Ouro awards ceremony by the Portuguese Football Federation.

There, Ronaldo received an honorary accolade for being his country's record goal scorer.

The Portuguese forward will be 39 by the 2024 European Championship. He steered his side to the unlikely European Championship glory in 2016 and scored three goals on Portugal's way to the decider before being substituted due to an injury only after 25 minutes into the game.

Portugal is set to start their World Cup campaign in a fixture against Ghana on November 24, and then face the two-time world football champions Uruguay later in the month. The side will finish its group stage by locking horns with South Korea on December 2.

More From Sports:

Two months from World Cup, Qatar emerge from training lockdown

Two months from World Cup, Qatar emerge from training lockdown
Babar Azam slips another spot in ICC T20I rankings, Mohammad Rizwan retains top slot

Babar Azam slips another spot in ICC T20I rankings, Mohammad Rizwan retains top slot
Babar, Rizwan continue to be top fan favourites for Pakistan

Babar, Rizwan continue to be top fan favourites for Pakistan
Usman Qadir hopeful of bouncing back against England

Usman Qadir hopeful of bouncing back against England
Alex Hales lauds English bowlers' efforts after six-wicket victory against Pakistan

Alex Hales lauds English bowlers' efforts after six-wicket victory against Pakistan
Pak vs Eng: Pakistan making changes to seek edge in World Cup, says Rizwan

Pak vs Eng: Pakistan making changes to seek edge in World Cup, says Rizwan
PCB chief sets aside criticism of team

PCB chief sets aside criticism of team
Rizwan equals Babar's T20I record of scoring fastest 2,000 runs

Rizwan equals Babar's T20I record of scoring fastest 2,000 runs
Pak vs Eng: Sports presenter Zainab Abbas rocks casual look during 1st match

Pak vs Eng: Sports presenter Zainab Abbas rocks casual look during 1st match
Pak vs Eng: I waited for England's team to tour Pakistan, says UK envoy Christian Turner

Pak vs Eng: I waited for England's team to tour Pakistan, says UK envoy Christian Turner
England win T20 international on first Pakistan tour in 17 years

England win T20 international on first Pakistan tour in 17 years
Pak vs Eng: England team to wear black armbands in memory of late Queen Elizabeth II

Pak vs Eng: England team to wear black armbands in memory of late Queen Elizabeth II

Latest

view all