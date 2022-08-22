Pakistan to provide Qatar security for FIFA World Cup 2022

FIFA trophy. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Army may offer Qatar to provide security in the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 being held in the middle eastern country.

The approval was given by the federal cabinet to the Pakistan Army-Qatar agreement on providing assistance during the mega football event.

The world cup will be played from November 20 to December 18 in Qatar.



The Gulf country will be hosting the extravaganza for the very first time.

Groups for FIFA World Cup 2022

Group A - A1: Qatar A2: Ecuador A3: Senegal A4: Netherlands

Group B - B1: England B2: Iran B3: USA B4: Wales

Group C - C1: Argentina C2: Saudi Arabia C3: Mexico C4: Poland

Group D - D1: France D2: Australia D3: Denmark D4: Tunisia

Group E - E1: Spain E2: Costa Rica E3: Germany E4: Japan

Group F - F1: Belgium F2: Canada F3: Morocco F4: Croatia

Group G - G1: Brazil G2: Serbia G3: Switzerland G4: Cameroon

Group H - H1: Portugal H2: Ghana H3: Uruguay H4: South Korea