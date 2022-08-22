 
By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Pakistan to provide Qatar security for FIFA World Cup 2022

FIFA trophy. — AFP
  • Approval was given by federal cabinet to Pakistan Army-Qatar agreement on providing assistance.
  • World cup will be played from November 20 to December 18 in Qatar.
  • Gulf country will be hosting extravaganza for very first time.

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Army may offer Qatar to provide security in the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 being held in the middle eastern country.

The approval was given by the federal cabinet to the Pakistan Army-Qatar agreement on providing assistance during the mega football event.

The world cup will be played from November 20 to December 18 in Qatar.

The Gulf country will be hosting the extravaganza for the very first time.

Groups for FIFA World Cup 2022

Group A - A1: Qatar A2: Ecuador A3: Senegal A4: Netherlands

Group B - B1: England B2: Iran B3: USA B4: Wales

Group C - C1: Argentina C2: Saudi Arabia C3: Mexico C4: Poland

Group D - D1: France D2: Australia D3: Denmark D4: Tunisia

Group E - E1: Spain E2: Costa Rica E3: Germany E4: Japan

Group F - F1: Belgium F2: Canada F3: Morocco F4: Croatia

Group G - G1: Brazil G2: Serbia G3: Switzerland G4: Cameroon

Group H - H1: Portugal H2: Ghana H3: Uruguay H4: South Korea

PCB announces schedule of England’s Pakistan Test tour

Mohammad Hasnain to replace Shaheen Afridi in Asia Cup 2022

Netherlands series sweep boosts Pakistan's World Cup qualifying hopes

Asia Cup 2022: Usman Qadir wishes to perform like his father against India

Babar Azam surpasses Hashim Amla to become highest run getter after 90 ODI innings

Ten Hag should drop Ronaldo and Rashford for Liverpool clash: Rooney

Pak vs Ned: Babar, Naseem star as Pakistan edge Dutch in ODI sweep

Aqib Javed blames workload for Shaheen Shah Afridi's injury

Will Shaheen, Bumrah’s absence haunt Pakistan, India in Asia Cup?

Here are the favourite food items of top 10 Pakistani, Indian cricketers

Who should replace Shaheen Afridi in Asia Cup?

Mohammad Amir left confused after seeing his name trend on Twitter?

