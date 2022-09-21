 
Rohit Saraf, Prajakta Koli's 'Mismatched Season 2': Trailer out now

Mismatched 2 is coming up with some new faces
Earlier today, the makers of Mismatched have finally released the trailer of the much-awaited season 2, the show is slated to release on October 14. 

The trailer of the show opens up with heat as Dimple (Prajakta Koli) could be seen shouting out loud. Also, new faces are visible in the trailer of the show including: Priya Banerjee, Ahsaad Channa and Sanjana Sarathy.

See trailer:

The story of the web series revolves around a group of misfits who had joined a summer course in the city of Jaipur. The group fights with identity issues, mental health, body shaming and bullying.

The star cast of the show features: Vihaan Samat, Vidya Malvade, Abhinav Sharma, Devyani Shorey, Taaruk Raina, Muskkaan Jaferi, Rannvijay Singha, Kritika Bharadwaj apart from Prajakta Kohli and Rohit Saraf.

Prajakta also shared the trailer of the upcoming season on Instagram and wrote: “Can’t wait to show y’all what’s in store for Dimple and Rishi in this new season of #Mismatched. Mismatched season 2 drops on 14th October, only on @netflix_in. It’s a non-date.”

As per PinkVilla reports, the show is based on a novel When Dimple Met Rishi written by Sandhya Menon in 2017. The show is directed by Akarsh Khurana.  

