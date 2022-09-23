 
Friday Sep 23 2022
Faizan Lakhani

Pakistan become first T20I team to chase 200-run target without losing wicket

Skipper Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan. Twitter/iNaseemShah
KARACHI: The Pakistan cricket team on Thursday became the first team in the history of Twenty20 Internationals to successfully chase a target of 200 or more without losing a wicket.

Opener Babar Azam scored a century and Rizwan hit an unbeaten 88 in the 2nd T20I against England to help Pakistan chase a target of 200 runs without losing any wicket.

This is also the most successful run chase by any team in T20Is without losing any single wicket.

Interestingly, Pakistan was also involved in the previous record of the highest successful chase in T20I when New Zealand chased 169 without a loss of any wicket at Hamilton in 2016.

It is also worth mentioning that Pakistan is the only team to chase a target of 150 or more without losing any wicket on two occasions.

Last year, the Pakistani team chased a 152-run target against India in the T20 World Cup match in Dubai.

