 
sports
Friday Sep 23 2022
By
Sports Desk

Dhoni opens up about why he never loses his cool on the field

By
Sports Desk

Friday Sep 23, 2022

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni. — Reuters
Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni has revealed why he never gets angry on the field, saying that he controls his emotions and that he, too, is human, reported India Today.

Dhoni said that misfielding and dropped catches are a part of every game.

"Honestly, when we are on the field, we do not want to make any mistakes whether it's misfielding, dropped catches or any other mistake," the Indian publication quoted the star cricketer as saying.

Dhoni, who is considered one of the most successful leaders when it comes to captaincy, said the reason he is successful in keeping calm is that is he imagines himself in the players' shoes and thinks about the reasons and possibilities that would have caused them to misfield or drop sitters.

"Getting angry does not help matters. There are already 40,000 people watching from the stands and crores of people watching the match (on TVs and other streaming platforms)," Dhoni said.

It may be recalled that the current Indian skipper, Rohit Sharma was seen turning his back on Indian bowler Arshdeep Singh for dropping a very easy catch in the hi-octane Pakistan vs India match in the Asia Cup. The dropped catch was considered a turning point in the game that concluded with the Green Shirts emerging victorious.

There are a number of times when Sharma has reportedly been harsh with his team members for their mistakes on the field. The cricket fans have responded in disapproval for this conduct.

