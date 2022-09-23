 
sports
Friday Sep 23 2022
By
SDSports desk

Pak vs Eng: Heartwarming video of Rizwan with daughters goes viral

By
SDSports desk

Friday Sep 23, 2022

Pakistan wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan with his daughters. — Twitter
Pakistan wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan with his daughters. — Twitter 

KARACHI: Pakistan wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan shared a heartwarming moment with his daughters after victory against England in the second T20 clash on Thursday. 

Pakistan had a 10-wicket victory with a 200-run chase at the National Stadium in the historic series. 

After the match-winning innings for Pakistan, Rizwan hugged his daughters who came running to him on the ground.

A video of this cute interaction went viral on social media.

One of his daughters said that she has prayed a lot for her father. To this, Rizwan asked: "Who prayed more?" 

The moment was adored by Rizwan's fans.

Take a look: 

Rizwan scored 88 not-out to help Pakistan put up a solid show in the second T20I. 

He partnered with opener Babar Azam who scored 110 runs in the match. 

More From Sports:

Ex-Pakistan skipper Mohammad Hafeez performs Umrah with family

Ex-Pakistan skipper Mohammad Hafeez performs Umrah with family
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: PCB acquires services of two England coaches for domestic teams

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: PCB acquires services of two England coaches for domestic teams
Ronaldo charged by FA for clash with Everton fan

Ronaldo charged by FA for clash with Everton fan
Pak vs Eng: Pakistan opt to field first in third T20 international against England

Pak vs Eng: Pakistan opt to field first in third T20 international against England

Dhoni opens up about why he never loses his cool on the field

Dhoni opens up about why he never loses his cool on the field
Pak vs Eng: Pakistan eye breaking tie in third T20I against England

Pak vs Eng: Pakistan eye breaking tie in third T20I against England
Pakistani wrestler stripped off CWG bronze after positive drug test

Pakistani wrestler stripped off CWG bronze after positive drug test
Moeen says one-over 'gamble' cost England against Pakistan

Moeen says one-over 'gamble' cost England against Pakistan
English player Ben Duckett praises Babar-Rizwan winning partnership

English player Ben Duckett praises Babar-Rizwan winning partnership
Pakistan become first T20I team to chase 200-run target without losing wicket

Pakistan become first T20I team to chase 200-run target without losing wicket
We blindly trust each other, says Rizwan on partnership with Babar

We blindly trust each other, says Rizwan on partnership with Babar
Babar surpasses Sarfaraz to become Pakistan’s most successful T20I captain

Babar surpasses Sarfaraz to become Pakistan’s most successful T20I captain

Latest

view all