Pak vs Eng: Heartwarming video of Rizwan with daughters goes viral

Pakistan wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan with his daughters. — Twitter

KARACHI: Pakistan wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan shared a heartwarming moment with his daughters after victory against England in the second T20 clash on Thursday.

Pakistan had a 10-wicket victory with a 200-run chase at the National Stadium in the historic series.

After the match-winning innings for Pakistan, Rizwan hugged his daughters who came running to him on the ground.

A video of this cute interaction went viral on social media.

One of his daughters said that she has prayed a lot for her father. To this, Rizwan asked: "Who prayed more?"

The moment was adored by Rizwan's fans.

Take a look:

Rizwan scored 88 not-out to help Pakistan put up a solid show in the second T20I.



He partnered with opener Babar Azam who scored 110 runs in the match.