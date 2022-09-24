Ishaq Dar may take finance portfolio, says Rana Sanaullah

Rana Sanaullah confirms that Ishaq Dar will come to Pakistan next week.

Says Dar will play a central role in addressing the economic challenges.

Says PML-N has not made any decision about his future position so far. Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan said the former finance minister, Ishaq Dar can assume the same portfolio of finance after he returns home.



"There is no problem for him to become a finance minister," the minister said, speaking on the Geo News' programme "Naya Pakistan" on Friday. "However, the PML-N has not made any decision so far in this regard."

The government led by the PML-N will take advantage of Dar's experience as the finance minister, whether he works after assuming the portfolio's responsibilities or without any portfolio, Sanaullah said.

Dar is the party's senior-most leader and he has a complete understanding of the country's economy, he said. That is why, the government will take benefit from his experience, the interior minister said.

The interior minister said Dar will play a central role in the uplift of the country's economy.

Replying to a question, Sanaullah confirmed that Dar will come to Pakistan next week.

On Friday, Dar told Geo News that he would take oath as a senator immediately after his return to Pakistan.

Replying to a query regarding him replacing Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, Dar said: “I will perform whatever duty is assigned to me by [PML-N supremo] Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.”