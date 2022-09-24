 
pakistan
By
Web Desk

'Copy paste of Imran's address': PTI responds to PM Shehbaz's UNGA speech

Former prime minister Imran Khan (left) and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — AFP/File
  • Qureshi says Shehbaz similarly addressed several issues as Imran.
  • "It was a copy-paste of Imran Khan's address," PTI leader says.
  • What has Shehbaz done so far for battling climate change? asks PTI.

PTI has termed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's address at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) "copy-paste" of former premier Imran Khan's speech at the same platform.

"It was a copy-paste of Imran Khan's address," former foreign minister and PTI Senior Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said in a statement.

Qureshi said Shehbaz addressed the issues of occupied Kashmir, Afghanistan, and Islamophobia in a similar manner as the PTI chairman did during his speech. 

"Maybe he copy-pasted an earlier speech of Imran Khan."

The PTI leader said it was a good gesture from the prime minister's end to remind the developed world that they were behind the climate catastrophes across the globe.

"But what steps have Shehbaz Sharif and his brother [Nawaz Shairf] taken for climate change?" Qureshi, whose party strongly opposes the PML-N, questioned.

The PTI leader mentioned that had the previous governments of PPP and PML-N built water storage facilities in the last four decades, Pakistan would not be facing such a grave situation right now.

"On the contrary, Imran Khan took several steps. His Billion Tree Tsunami project received global appreciation," the senior PTI leader added.

In Pakistan, devastating floods this month engulfed large swaths of the country, killing more than 1,500 people and causing damage estimated at $30 billion.

PM Shehbaz, during his speech at the UNGA, had asked world leaders why his people were paying the price of global warming.

"Pakistan has never seen a more stark and devastating example of the impact of global warming. Life in Pakistan has changed forever," Sharif told the General Assembly. "

Nature has unleashed her fury on Pakistan, without looking [...] at our carbon footprint."

