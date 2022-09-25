 
sports
Sunday Sep 25 2022
By
Faizan Lakhani

Told team losing not an option, says PCB chief

By
Faizan Lakhani

Sunday Sep 25, 2022

Ramiz Raja, the PCB chairman. File photo
Ramiz Raja, the PCB chairman. File photo

  • The PCB chief says he has told the team that losing is not an option.
  • Says cricket is the only thing that unites everyone in the country. 
  • Says the cricketers should be paid handsomely so that they may compete with the world's top cricketing nations. 

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ramiz Raja has said that he has told the national cricket team that losing is not an option for them because cricket is the only thing in the country that unites everyone.

Speaking at a ceremony in Karachi, Ramiz said that he can’t take it when the Pakistan team loses a game.

“I've told my team that we need to win. It's as simple as that because people want us to win all the time. So, if they lose, I just can't take it. I'm a bad loser,” Ramiz said at the ceremony to announce the PCB’s grassroots player development program.

The PCB chairman revealed how he reacts when he sees the Pakistan team losing.

“I feel like hitting people around me when I see Pakistan losing. I am a very terrible watcher actually. I get scolded at home because I offend everybody completely,” the chairman PCB added.

Later while talking to the media, the chairman reiterated that he has told the national team that losing is not an option for them because cricket is the only unifying factor in Pakistan.

“This is the only sport which contributes to bringing smiles back on people’s faces. It lifts your nation’s morale,” the PCB chairman said.

He emphasized that cricketers playing at the domestic level must be handsomely compensated and cared for if Pakistan wants to compete with the top cricketing nations in the world.

"Cricket is a profession, not just a time-pass game. It is a career. We want cricketers to focus on their game. Providing them with appropriate money is essential for this. We have increased the players' contract money and domestic match fees, which will increase the level of competition among them as well," he said.

He said that the PCB cannot stop players randomly from participating in foreign leagues. This is because everyone wants incentives, but at the same time, the board wants cricketers to ensure that they are fresh when the team has international commitments, he said.

“This is a catch-22 situation, but we will see how to go about it,” he concluded.

More From Sports:

Brook 'nailed on' to be in England´s XI at T20 World Cup: Hussain

Brook 'nailed on' to be in England´s XI at T20 World Cup: Hussain
One step closer: Watch Shaheen Shah Afridi start bowling

One step closer: Watch Shaheen Shah Afridi start bowling
'Beauty of sport': Twitter cherishes tearful Federer, Nadal at tennis star's last game

'Beauty of sport': Twitter cherishes tearful Federer, Nadal at tennis star's last game
England's Wood hoping to hit top gear in time for World Cup

England's Wood hoping to hit top gear in time for World Cup
WATCH: Tears flow as curtain comes down on Federer's glittering career

WATCH: Tears flow as curtain comes down on Federer's glittering career
Pak vs Eng: Head coach says Pak bowlers made mistakes in 3rd T20I

Pak vs Eng: Head coach says Pak bowlers made mistakes in 3rd T20I
Pak vs Eng: Shan Masood says can't feel good with Pakistan losing

Pak vs Eng: Shan Masood says can't feel good with Pakistan losing
This Pakistani food is England bowler Mark Wood’s favourite

This Pakistani food is England bowler Mark Wood’s favourite
Pak vs Eng: Rauf hugs Brooke after ball gets stuck in his helmet

Pak vs Eng: Rauf hugs Brooke after ball gets stuck in his helmet
Ex-Pakistan skipper Mohammad Hafeez performs Umrah with family

Ex-Pakistan skipper Mohammad Hafeez performs Umrah with family
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: PCB acquires services of two England coaches for domestic teams

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: PCB acquires services of two England coaches for domestic teams
Pak vs Eng: Heartwarming video of Rizwan with daughters goes viral

Pak vs Eng: Heartwarming video of Rizwan with daughters goes viral

Latest

view all