Pak vs Eng: Shan Masood says can't feel good with Pakistan losing

Shan Masood answering the media questions after third T20I in Karachi on September 23. Twitter/FaizanLakhani

Shan Masood says he can't feel good with Pakistan losing the match.

Shan hit 65 off 40 in the third T20I of a seven-match series against England in Karachi on Friday.

He says England played exceptionally well.

KARACHI: Pakistan’s middle order batter Shan Masood has said that when the result is not in your favour, it doesn’t matter how much have you scored – you don’t feel good.

Shan scored 65 off 40 in the 3rd T20I against England, which Pakistan lost by 63 as they fail to chase the target of 222 set by England.

The batter who was playing his 3rd T20I said that runs are a byproduct personally he got the opportunity to spend time at the crease and understand the pace of the game but in the end, the result wasn’t in Pakistan’s favour so feelings can’t be good.

When asked what went wrong with the team that chased 200 without losing any wicket just a day before, the stylish batter said England played quality cricket.

“We must give credit to England for the way they played. First how they batted specially Ben Duckett and Harry Brook and then their bowling in powerplay, the way Reece Topley and Mark Wood bowled and got our top order out was outstanding,” Shan said.

“When you’re playing against a top side, a quality side then they’ll always come up with their best game. We have to learn from our mistakes and make sure that we don’t repeat them,” he said.

Shan said that this series against England is an opportunity to try various combinations and various game strategies ahead of the world cup and people need to be patient about the results in this series.

“World Cup is the event where everyone will have to produce results, in this series we will be trying different things so that we can be fully prepared with a combination and strategy for the World Cup and perform well there,” Shan said.

Shan was confident that Pakistan will bounce back in the series despite being 2-1 down after three games.

“The way we played in 2nd T20I, we have showed that we can achieve any target. I am sure we’ll bounce back in the series, we will learn from our mistakes and try not to repeat them when we’re back on field on Sunday” he aimed.