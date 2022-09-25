 
BTS' Jungkook, Charlie Puth collab 'Left and Right' MV takes over USA top charts

The collaboration music video between BTS' Jungkook and American singer Charlie Puth Left and Right has made history in the United States of America.

On September 23, AllKPOP reported that Jungkook and Charlie collaboration music video Left and Right has successfully maintained its position on both American Top 40 Radio Charts and Hot AC Charts for the ninth consecutive weeks.

Left and Right held steady at No. 14 on both charts and becomes the first ever K-pop soloist to appear on these charts.

The collaboration video was released on June 24 and this is the first collaboration music video of BTS' Junkook, and first song track of singer which hits this milestone as a solo artist.

Previously, Left and Right music video had crossed more than 200 million views on Youtube in just 76 days since their release.

