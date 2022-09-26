 
Showbiz
Monday Sep 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Ananya Panday to feature in Amazon Prime web series 'Call Me Bae'

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 26, 2022

Ananya Panday last featured in the film 'Liger' opposite Vijay Deverakonda

Ananya Panday will be starring in an Amazon Prime OTT show Call Me Bae backed by Karan Johar, reports.

Reportedly, Panday is going to play the role of a billionaire fashionista, who will be disowned by her rich family due to a scandal. As a result, she then starts her own journey of self-discovery.

Earlier, Ananya made her OTT film debut with Gehraiyaan along with the gorgeous Deepika Padukone. Now, the actress is coming up with an OTT web series of her own.

The Student of the Year has some amazing project coming her way. For instance; Dream Girl 2 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Kho Gye Hum Kahaan opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. ‘

According to ETimes, meanwhile, Filmmaker Karan Johar has unveiled another OTT web series by the name Showtime. According to the reports, the project is going star Mahima Makwana and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.    

