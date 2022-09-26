Unidentified men attack Nawaz Sharif's secretary

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif (L) and his secretary Rashid Nasrullah. — AFP/Twitter

LONDON: PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s Secretary Rashid Nasrullah was attacked by unidentified people on his way to the office in the English capital, Geo.tv reported Monday.



Nasrullah was attacked in East London by a group of unidentified people. He told Geo.tv that the attackers were armed with knives and daggers.

It was learnt that the attackers instructed Nasrullah to stay away from Nawaz and break all ties with him. The attackers also hurled abuses at Rashid, who said that no power in the world could keep them away from Nawaz.

"We are not scared of their cheap tactics," he said, adding that he has reported the incident to the police.

Taking to Twitter, Rashid wrote, "One more day, bullying, another police report."

“Imran Niazi’s group of goons threatened to kill me with a knife while on my way to the office,” he said, warning the PTI chief to stop will his “ill-intentions”.

He further wrote that as far as their [attackers] demand is concerned regarding him stepping back, “this can only be achieved through his death.”

“Alhamdulillah, I am fine!” he wrote on Twitter, adding that the police are investigating the incident.



The incident happened a day after Ministry for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb was heckled by a group of PTI supporters at a coffee shop in London.