Ishaq Dar lands in Pakistan after five years

Ishaq Dar to take an oath as new finance minister tomorrow.

"I will try my best to pull Pakistan out of the [economic] maelstrom it is surrounded with,” Dar says.

Premier along with his delegation flew from London to Islamabad in special aircraft.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif — accompanied by PML-N leader Ishaq Dar — has landed in Pakistan after his official visits to the United Kingdom and the United States.

Dar, who has been living in the UK for the last five years in self-exile, will take an oath as the country’s new finance minister, reported Geo.tv.

According to civil aviation sources, the premier along with his delegation flew from London to Islamabad in a special aircraft which landed at the Noor Khan airbase.

“I have returned to my country by the grace of God. I will try my best to pull Pakistan out of the [economic] maelstrom it is surrounded with,” Dar said.

He shared that the PML-N President Nawaz Sharif and the prime minister have handed over the responsibility of the finance ministry to him.

“[We] pulled Pakistan out of an economic maelstrom back in 1998 and 2013,” the incoming finance minister said.

Dar is coming back to “facilitate” the government in its efforts to resurrect the cash-strapped economy by taking over the key portfolio of the finance ministry.

The top PML-N huddle, headed by party supremo Nawaz Sharif, decided on Sunday that Dar will fly out with PM Shehbaz.

Dar will assume charge as the finance minister on Tuesday and the current Finance Minister Miftah Ismail will continue to remain part of the government.