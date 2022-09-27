WhatsApp update: New group call feature coming soon

Silhouettes of laptop and mobile device users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. — Reuters

Instant messaging and calling platform WhatsApp is about to launch a new feature that will allow users to share a direct link to call.



The feature will soon appear on WhatsApp this week and will be accessible through a banner at the top of the Calls tab.

Those with the latest version of the application will be able to try the Call Link feature.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the news on Facebook. He said that users would be "a single tap" away from sharing a link to a call.

There was news of the feature in April where WhatsApp said users would be able to call up to 32 users at a time, naming it WhatsApp Communities.

The newest feature will be available for both audio and video calls.



Zuckerberg confirmed in the post that encrypted video calling was being tested for group calls. Right now, WhatsApp only allows eight people in a single call.

The introduction of the latest feature means WhatsApp could be competing against platforms like Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams. All these platforms allow at least 100 users at a time.