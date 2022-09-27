 
sports
Tuesday Sep 27 2022
By
SDSports desk

Pak vs Eng: Will Jos Buttler play in fifth T20I tomorrow?

By
SDSports desk

Tuesday Sep 27, 2022

Englands Jos Buttler during the press conference. — Reuters/File
England's Jos Buttler during the press conference. — Reuters/File

LAHORE: England's skipper Jos Buttler is likely to miss the Lahore leg of the seven-match T20I series against Pakistan, England's coach Matthew Mott said.

Mott briefed the Karachi press after his team lost the fourth T20I after a nerve-testing finish here at the National Stadium on Sunday.

During the presser, after England lost the fourth T20I in a nerve-testing finish at the National Stadium on Sunday, Mott was asked about Buttler's availability in the last three T20Is which are scheduled to take place at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

In reply, Mott said the team isn't looking to take any risk with Buttler at the moment.

"He’s not a player we want to take a risk with at this stage, so close to a World Cup, and it was a reasonably significant injury that he had," the English coach shared.

Buttler, who suffered a calf injury before coming to Pakistan, had recovered from it and was seen doing light practice during the training sessions that took place in Karachi.

However, the right-handed batter didn't play in the nets.

During his arrival press conference in Karachi, the English cricketer wasn't sure about his participation in the historic series.

"Unfortunately, I am undergoing a bit of an injury so I am not sure about my participation. But I will try and do everything to get out in the park," Buttler had said.

Currently, the seven-match T20I series between Pakistan and England is equal on 2-2. The fifth T20I, the first in Lahore, will be played on September 28. 

