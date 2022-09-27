Pak vs Eng: Will Jos Buttler play in fifth T20I tomorrow?

England's Jos Buttler during the press conference. — Reuters/File

LAHORE: England's skipper Jos Buttler is likely to miss the Lahore leg of the seven-match T20I series against Pakistan, England's coach Matthew Mott said.



Mott briefed the Karachi press after his team lost the fourth T20I after a nerve-testing finish here at the National Stadium on Sunday.

In reply, Mott said the team isn't looking to take any risk with Buttler at the moment.

"He’s not a player we want to take a risk with at this stage, so close to a World Cup, and it was a reasonably significant injury that he had," the English coach shared.

Buttler, who suffered a calf injury before coming to Pakistan, had recovered from it and was seen doing light practice during the training sessions that took place in Karachi.

However, the right-handed batter didn't play in the nets.

During his arrival press conference in Karachi, the English cricketer wasn't sure about his participation in the historic series.

"Unfortunately, I am undergoing a bit of an injury so I am not sure about my participation. But I will try and do everything to get out in the park," Buttler had said.

Currently, the seven-match T20I series between Pakistan and England is equal on 2-2. The fifth T20I, the first in Lahore, will be played on September 28.