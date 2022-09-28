Srha Asgr announces pregnancy news in the sweetest way possible

Srha Asgr and Umer Murtaza got married in January 2021

Pakistani actress Srha Asgr announced her pregnancy news in a very unique way, shared a sweet video with a lovely caption on Instagram.

Asgr, taking it to the Instagram, shared a cute video to unveil the exciting news. The small Instagram reel revealed the picture of Asgr’s first sonogram.

The caption on the post read: “Our family is growing by 2 feet and 1 heart… loading Dec 2022.”

Actor Zuhab Khan congratulated the couple, wrote: “Mashallah Mashallah congratulations guys.”



Many of Srha’s fans also expressed their happiness and excitement by flooding the comment section with prayers and love messages followed by heart emoticons.

Asgr is widely known for her performance in drama serial Pyaar Ke Sadqay and Meer Abru.

Srha Asgr married friend Umer Lala in January 2021.