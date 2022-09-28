WATCH: Senate chair calls Sherry Rehman 'granny' of House

A strange situation developed during Tuesday's Senate session when the custodian of the house, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani called PPP Senator Sherry Rehman the "Senate's dadi [grandmother]", while directing a member to ask specific questions.



"I would only advise you to ask specific questions so that Sherry Rehman, who is the dadi of this House could give you [the] right answers," Sanjrani said, adding that members should keep the environment of the House calm.

However, Rehman snapped back immediately and said:

"Kyunke me apki dadi lagti [....] meri koshish ye hogi kay kisi ki dadageeri na ho [Because I am your grandmother in relation, it will be my effort that no is bullied]".

The House echoed with laughter at the banter between Sanjrani and Rehman.