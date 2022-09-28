 
pakistan
Wednesday Sep 28 2022
By
Web Desk

WATCH: Senate chair calls Sherry Rehman 'granny' of House

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 28, 2022

A strange situation developed during Tuesday's Senate session when the custodian of the house, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani called PPP Senator Sherry Rehman the "Senate's dadi [grandmother]", while directing a member to ask specific questions.

"I would only advise you to ask specific questions so that Sherry Rehman, who is the dadi of this House could give you [the] right answers," Sanjrani said, adding that members should keep the environment of the House calm.

However, Rehman snapped back immediately and said:

"Kyunke me apki dadi lagti [....] meri koshish ye hogi kay kisi ki dadageeri na ho [Because I am your grandmother in relation, it will be my effort that no is bullied]".

The House echoed with laughter at the banter between Sanjrani and Rehman.

More From Pakistan:

Ishaq Dar takes oath as federal minister

Ishaq Dar takes oath as federal minister
World cannot save planet unless US, China work together: Bilawal

World cannot save planet unless US, China work together: Bilawal
Police untangle mystery of Quetta tripple murder

Police untangle mystery of Quetta tripple murder
Blinken defends Pakistan arms sales from Indian criticism

Blinken defends Pakistan arms sales from Indian criticism
Former president Asif Ali Zardari admitted to Karachi hospital

Former president Asif Ali Zardari admitted to Karachi hospital
Pakistan snubs India over attack on US relations

Pakistan snubs India over attack on US relations
Transgender person shot dead while travelling to Peshawar

Transgender person shot dead while travelling to Peshawar
CII says transgender law 'not in line with Shariah'

CII says transgender law 'not in line with Shariah'
Miftah Ismail, Ishaq Dar’s fates decided at secret London apartment

Miftah Ismail, Ishaq Dar’s fates decided at secret London apartment
ID cards, passports cannot be blocked based on unruly behaviour: interior ministry

ID cards, passports cannot be blocked based on unruly behaviour: interior ministry

Miftah Ismail officially steps down as finmin, hands over resignation letter to PM Shehbaz

Miftah Ismail officially steps down as finmin, hands over resignation letter to PM Shehbaz
PM Shehbaz Sharif says 'audio leaks' put Pakistan's prestige at stake

PM Shehbaz Sharif says 'audio leaks' put Pakistan's prestige at stake

Latest

view all