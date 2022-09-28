 
sports
Wednesday Sep 28 2022
By
AFP

Footage shows Afghanistan, Pakistan cricket fans fighting in 2019, not at 2022 Asia Cup

By
AFP

Wednesday Sep 28, 2022

Pakistani and Afghan fans fight during a 2019 World Cup match in England. — Facebook
Pakistani and Afghan fans fight during a 2019 World Cup match in England. — Facebook

Footage of cricket fans trading punches is circulating in posts viewed thousands of times that claim it was filmed at a match between Afghanistan and Pakistan at the Asia Cup in September 2022, when clashes broke out between supporters. 

However, the video surfaced online in June 2019, when Afghanistan and Pakistan cricket fans brawled at a World Cup match in England.

"Pakistan vs Afghanistan cricket fan fighting 2022," reads a Facebook post written in English and Bengali shared on September 8.

The footage shows cricket fans at a stadium trading punches and hurling objects at each other.

Screenshot of the misleading Facebook post, taken on September 26, 2022
Screenshot of the misleading Facebook post, taken on September 26, 2022

The video racked up thousands of views in similar Facebook posts here and here.

The posts surfaced as Pakistan cricket chief Ramiz Raja slammed "hooliganism" that broke out following a match between Afghanistan and Pakistan on September 7 at the 2022 Asia Cup, which was hosted by the United Arab Emirates.

Rising tempers shifted from the field to the stands, with videos circulating of Afghanistan fans ripping off seats and throwing them at fans in Pakistan shirts.

However, the posts circulating online show an old video.

Keyword searches and reverse image searches found the footage in an article about Afghanistan and Pakistan cricket fans scrapping at the World Cup in 2019.

The report by British tabloid The Sun from June 30, 2019, reads: "Shocking new footage emerges of Pakistan and Afghanistan fans brawling during Cricket World Cup".

The video shared in misleading Facebook posts (left) corresponds to The Sun's video (right):

The video shared in misleading Facebook posts (L) corresponds to The Suns video (R).
The video shared in misleading Facebook posts (L) corresponds to The Sun's video (R).

The report says the clashes took place on June 29, 2019 at Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds.

The footage and screengrabs from it were widely shared online at the time, including here and here.

Pakistani journalist Murtaza Ali Shah tweeted footage of the brawl taken from a different angle.

The violence, which spilled out to the outside of the stadium, was sparked by the flying of a banner over the ground reading "Justice for Balochistan", AFP reported at the time.

The game's governing body said: "We do not condone any sort of political messages at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup."

More From Sports:

Pak vs Eng: Action shifts to Lahore, with Pakistan aiming to continue winning streak

Pak vs Eng: Action shifts to Lahore, with Pakistan aiming to continue winning streak

Pak vs Eng: Naseem Shah hospitalised ahead of first Lahore T20I

Pak vs Eng: Naseem Shah hospitalised ahead of first Lahore T20I
England ready to host Pakistan-India Test series: reports

England ready to host Pakistan-India Test series: reports
Pak vs Eng: Will Jos Buttler play in fifth T20I today?

Pak vs Eng: Will Jos Buttler play in fifth T20I today?
Puerto Rico make women's World Cup basketball quarters for first time

Puerto Rico make women's World Cup basketball quarters for first time
Pak vs Eng: When will fans see Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan in action?

Pak vs Eng: When will fans see Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan in action?
Pakistani mountaineer Sajid Ali Sadpara creates history

Pakistani mountaineer Sajid Ali Sadpara creates history

Babar Azam's father shares heartfelt views about Pakistan's victory against England

Babar Azam's father shares heartfelt views about Pakistan's victory against England
Pak vs Eng: How many spectators turned up for matches in Karachi?

Pak vs Eng: How many spectators turned up for matches in Karachi?
Pak vs Eng: All set at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium to host remaining matches

Pak vs Eng: All set at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium to host remaining matches

Watching game off field much harder: Shadab Khan

Watching game off field much harder: Shadab Khan
Pak vs Eng: England won't take risks with Jos Buttler before T20 World Cup

Pak vs Eng: England won't take risks with Jos Buttler before T20 World Cup

Latest

view all