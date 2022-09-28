Meghan Markle funeral tears destroyed by 'one brutal word': Read Inside

Meghan Markle was one of the few royal family members who could not contain their emotions at Queen Elizabeth II funeral.



The Duchess of Sussex, who teared up outside Westminster Abbey, captured the attention of her admirers as well as foes.

Speaking of the moment, royal expert Karl Stefanovic touched upon the possibility of the media exaggerating the Duchess' gesture.

"There's been lots of photos around and interpretations of photos and reading into photos [meanings] that may or may not be true," he said.



"There's a couple of Meghan, um, with a tear running down her face - apparently - and also even one of Princess Charlotte that everyone was saying she was crying, and we don't know if it was true or not," he said.

With his opinion on Meghan, specifically with the word 'apparently', Stefanovic triggered a nervous smile from co-anchor Allison Langdon.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral procession was held outside Westminster Abbey on September 19 before her burial in St. George's Chapel in Windsor.