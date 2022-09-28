 
Govt to conduct forensic audit of PM Shehbaz, Imran Khan's leaked audios: Rana Sanaullah

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah speaking during a press conference in Islamabad on September 28, 2022. — YouTube screengrab/PTV News Live
  • Rana Sanaullah says if audio is real, Imran Khan should be exposed before nation. 
  • "Khan has created a narrative of an American conspiracy to mislead the nation and divide it," he adds.
  • Interior minister says Khan's political narrative will be exposed.

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said that the government will conduct a forensic audit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PTI Chairman Imran Khan's leaked audios. 

Earlier today, a sound bite of the former prime minister allegedly telling his then-principal secretary Azam Khan to "play" with the US cypher has come to the fore.

In the audio allegedly featuring Khan, a man can be heard talking about the cypher which Khan — time and again — has claimed mentions the "threat" to remove his government. 

Following the leaked audio, Sanaullah — during a press conference in Islamabad — said that if Khan's audio is real, then he should be exposed before the nation. "Khan has created a narrative of an American conspiracy to mislead the nation and divide it," he added. 

Criticising the PTI chief, the interior minister said that Khan has caused "irreparable damage to Pakistan and destroyed the country's economy and political culture."

"I will show students Imran Khan's awful face," said Sanaullah with reference to a university lecture that Khan delivered, adding that this "political fitna" has to be ended in a political way. 

The PML-N leader further said that the audio talks about changing the minutes of government meetings. "This player is playing with the nation and is working on a specific agenda," he added. 

Sanaullah also said that Khan's political narrative will be exposed. 

Last week, two audios allegedly featuring Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had leaked. The first audio contained a discussion regarding PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz asking for a power plant from India to be imported for her son-in-law.

The second alleged video about Sanaullah, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and others was also leaked, and it contained a discussion regarding PTI’s resignations.

