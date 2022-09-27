 
pakistan
Tuesday Sep 27 2022
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif holds press conference

Tuesday Sep 27, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is holding a press conference at the Prime Minister's House in Islamabad. 

Prime Minister said he fought Pakistan's case with all his might at the United Nation's 77th General Assembly and highlighted the plight of millions of flood victims before the world nations.

"I don't think we have done anything to deserve the disaster of flooding that have displaced millions," the PM said talking to the media.

The PM said he had fruitful meetings with the world leaders, who pledged aid for Pakistan's flood-hit population. 

He said unlike the last government, the PML-N regime was going extra miles to reconnect with the world, especially, friendly countries.

"PTI government isolated Pakistan by estranging a number of close allies," the PM said adding," Now we are coming out of that diplomatic backwater."

Details to follow...

