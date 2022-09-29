NSC approves formation of high-level committee to investigate audio leaks

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs the meeting of the National Security Council. — Twitter/Fiule

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday approved the formation of a high-level committee under the leader of Interior Minister Rana Sanauallah to investigate the matter of the audio leaks.



During today’s National Security Council (NSC) meeting, chaired by the premier and high-level authorities, discussed the recently surfaced audio leaks. The session featured candid conversations between key figures in the coalition government.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers, the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff committee, services chiefs, the national security adviser, and senior civil and military officials.

According to the notification, the meeting considered the issue of audio leaks and the heads of intelligence agencies were briefed about the security of the premier as well as the Prime Minister’s House and other important places.

Furthermore, the participants of the meeting considered the issues surrounding cyberspace and other related aspects. They were informed that investigations are being conducted on the issue of audio circulating on social media.

The notification further mentioned that certain aspects related to the security of the Prime Minister’s House were identified and arrangements were made to counter them accordingly.

After consultation, the committee directed the Ministry of Law and Justice to prepare a “legal framework” related to cybersecurity.

Moreover, the NSC further decided to review the security, safety, and protection of governmental communications in the context of cyberspace.

'Rana sahab doesn't even know cybersecurity's spelling'

Reacting to the development, former information minister and PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry termed the selection of Sanaullah as the head of the committee a “joke”.

“Rana Sahab doesn’t even know the spelling of the cybersecurity, and even if it is to believe that he can move forward with this issue, he should at least have some knowledge about the matter that is to be resolved,” he wrote on Twitter.