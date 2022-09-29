Pakistan, China agree on early launch of ML-1 project

Railway Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique (L) and Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong (C). — APP

Railway minister invites ambassador to consider partnership of budget airlines with PIA.

Ambassador Rong assures Khawaja Saad Rafique to discuss his desired issue with Chinese private airlines.

He also assures of taking initiatives to allow direct flights from Pakistan to Beijing and Guangzhou.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China on Thursday agreed on the early launch of the much-awaited Mainline-1 (ML1) project, aimed at revamping and modernising the country’s age-old railway infrastructure.

The agreement was reached between the two countries during a dinner hosted by the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong for Railway Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique.



The minister was accompanied by the railway's chairman, additional secretary, secretary of aviation and chief executive officer of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

Rafique invited Rong to consider a partnership of budget airlines with PIA in order to make Pakistan’s small airports functional and provide better travel facilities to the passengers.



The Chinese ambassador affirmed the railway minister to discuss his desired issue with the Chinese private airlines.

The envoy also assured of taking initiatives to allow direct flights from Pakistan to Beijing and Guangzhou for Pakistani airlines at the earliest.