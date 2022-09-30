 
Naseem Shah to participate in triangular series: PCB

Pkaistan cricket team's key pacer, Naseem Shah isolates himself at home. Photo: Twitter

The Pakistan Cricket Board has sent home fast bowler Naseem Shah, who has tested positive for Covid-19, for self-isolation.

On September 29, the PCB said the pacer contracted Coronavirus hours after the board confirmed that he had been diagnosed with pneumonia.

On September 28, the Pakistan team's key fast bowler was admitted to a hospital. He later joined the national team at a local hotel after he was discharged from the hospital.

The PCB spokesperson said that Naseem Shah will follow all precautionary measures by isolating himself at home for the next two days.

According to the spokesperson of the national team, Naseem Shah will not play the next two matches of the seven-match Twenty20 International series against England.

The fast bowler will leave for New Zealand with the team on Sunday as his isolation period will come to an end on Saturday.

According to the board's spokesperson, the PCB's medical panel will continue evaluating Naseem Shah's health.

The fast bowler was diagnosed with pneumonia yesterday.

