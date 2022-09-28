 
sports
Wednesday Sep 28 2022
By
SDSports desk

Pak vs Eng: Naseem Shah hospitalised ahead of first Lahore T20I

By
SDSports desk

Wednesday Sep 28, 2022

Pacer Naseem Shah gestures during a match against India. — AFP/File
Pacer Naseem Shah gestures during a match against India. — AFP/File

LAHORE: In a major setback to the Pakistan side ahead of the Lahore leg, key pacer Naseem Shah was ruled out of the first match in the city due to high fever following a chest infection.

Shah was taken to a hospital earlier due to his fever, however, he is now feeling better, a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) spokesperson said.

Sources had earlier reported that doctors made him undergo different tests, including a dengue test, to ascertain the problem.

The PCB spokesperson said Shah's inclusion in the other matches will depend on the results of his medical reports. 

The teams are playing a seven-match series — four in Karachi and three in Lahore. The action will start in Lahore today at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium.

More From Sports:

England ready to host Pakistan-India Test series: reports

England ready to host Pakistan-India Test series: reports
Pak vs Eng: Will Jos Buttler play in fifth T20I today?

Pak vs Eng: Will Jos Buttler play in fifth T20I today?
Puerto Rico make women's World Cup basketball quarters for first time

Puerto Rico make women's World Cup basketball quarters for first time
Pak vs Eng: When will fans see Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan in action?

Pak vs Eng: When will fans see Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan in action?
Pakistani mountaineer Sajid Ali Sadpara creates history

Pakistani mountaineer Sajid Ali Sadpara creates history

Babar Azam's father shares heartfelt views about Pakistan's victory against England

Babar Azam's father shares heartfelt views about Pakistan's victory against England
Pak vs Eng: How many spectators turned up for matches in Karachi?

Pak vs Eng: How many spectators turned up for matches in Karachi?
Pak vs Eng: All set at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium to host remaining matches

Pak vs Eng: All set at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium to host remaining matches

Watching game off field much harder: Shadab Khan

Watching game off field much harder: Shadab Khan
Pak vs Eng: England won't take risks with Jos Buttler before T20 World Cup

Pak vs Eng: England won't take risks with Jos Buttler before T20 World Cup
Berlin Marathon: Pakistani athlete qualifies for Boston Marathon

Berlin Marathon: Pakistani athlete qualifies for Boston Marathon
Pak vs Eng: Dawson gets frustrated after losing against Pakistan

Pak vs Eng: Dawson gets frustrated after losing against Pakistan

Latest

view all