Thursday Sep 29 2022
Pak vs Eng: Naseem Shah tests positive for COVID-19

Thursday Sep 29, 2022

Pakistan's Naseem Shah (R) takes part in a training session ahead of the fourth Twenty20 international cricket match against England at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi on September 24, 2022. — AFP

LAHORE: Pakistani pace ace Naseem Shah has contracted coronavirus, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said Thursday, hours after the board confirmed that he had been diagnosed with pneumonia.

The pacer, according to the cricket board, has been ruled out of the T20I series against England — currently underway in Lahore — after testing positive for the virus.

After he suffered from a high fever a day earlier, Naseem was taken to a hospital. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) later announced that he was suffering from pneumonia.

Pakistan is playing a seven-match series against England, with the action shifting to Lahore's iconic Gaddafi Stadium from Karachi. The Green Shirts currently lead the series 3-2.

