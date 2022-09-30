Google accidently claims finalists of FIFA World Cup 2022

A view of the World Cup Trophy during an event marking "200 Days To Go" ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, in Doha, Qatar May 6, 2022. REUTERS/Imad Creidi

Before the kick-start of the World’s mega event FIFA World Cup 2022 —which is set to start on November 20 this year in Qatar— Google accidentally claimed its finalists in the Lusail Stadium.

While it remains a norm for people to seek forecast FIFA wins using different animals, including elephants, ostriches, octopuses, and dolphins but this time — in a strange move — the tech giant joined the race and left football fans amazed.

In a surprising disclosure, the news of the finalists was on the search engine for a few hours before it was taken down, revealing that Brazil will be locking horns with France in FIFA 2022’s final.

The reason for this glitch is yet to be known.

Google usually tells about ‘TBC’ (to be confirmed) teams which are scheduled to confront each other but to reveal the finalists is something unprecedented for the search engine.