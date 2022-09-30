This cab driver does not want you to call him 'bhaiyya or uncle'

Cab with a notice on the passenger seat. — Twitter

Social media users were left in splits after the image of an Indian Uber driver's request to not call him "uncle" or bhaiyya (brother) went viral on the internet.

Uploaded by a Twitter user Sohini M, the image shows a notice on the back seat of the Uber taxi that reads: "Do not call me bhaya (brother) and uncle".

Netizens were quick to react to this bizarre request and commented on the matter.

A user asked if Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan was driving the cab.

Another said: To the driver - "OK Bro"

"I have always stuck to calling people Boss!" a user shared.

A user suggested customers simply call the cab drivers by their names.

"About time someone pointed this out. I address all gig workers as ‘Your Lordship’," said another.

Surprisingly, Uber India responded to the post by saying: "When in doubt, check the name on the app."