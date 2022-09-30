WATCH: PTI Chairman Imran Khan offers Namaz in helicopter

PTI Chairman Imran Khan sitting inside a helicopter. — Screengrab/Twitter

PTI Chairman Imran Khan's video praying while travelling in a helicopter has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the PTI chief could be seen offering his prayers while sitting inside a moving helicopter.

According to reports, the former prime minister was travelling to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The video shows Khan sitting with a tasbeeh in his hand and offering Friday prayers, as claimed by social media users.

The video grabbed netizens' attention. Some of his supporters appreciated their leader while some went on to criticise the video.

