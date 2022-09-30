Babar Azam joins Virat Kohli in becoming fastest batter to reach 3,000 T20I runs

Pakistan´s captain Babar Azam plays a shot during the sixth Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and England at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on September 30, 2022. — AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam achieved the milestone of scoring more than 3,000 runs in the shortest format of the game.

The star player added another feather to his cap during the T20I match against England at Gaddafi Stadium.

Babar is the joint fastest to the milestone in 81 innings, becoming the fifth player to cross the landmark figure. The other person to reach the milestone in the same number of innings is former India captain Virat Kohli.

Pakistan are currently playing the sixth match against the English team out of the seven-match series. Babar scored 87 runs off 59 balls, hitting seven fours and three sixes.

Pakistan have won four out of seven matches, leading the series.

The skipper also hit a century during the second T20 clash, ending his century drought.

