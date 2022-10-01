 
Showbiz
Saturday Oct 01 2022
Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha look ethereal at their cocktail party: See Pictures

Saturday Oct 01, 2022

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha hosted their sangeet ceremony in Delhi
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal recently had their cocktail party in Delhi, the couple looked very decent and elegant at the event.

Richa Chadha looked extremely gorgeous in a golden-coloured saree, which had on it a custom embroidery of their love story. She opted for customized matching jewellry with her outfit designed by Bikaneri Jewellers.

Ali Fazal, on the other hand, wore a multi-coloured embroidered sherwani.

Richa shared the picture on her Instagram account. She wrote a quotation by Rumi in the caption. “I hide YOU in my eyes -Rumi”, wrote the Fukrey actress.

Whereas, Ali only added #RiAli in the caption while sharing the party pictures.

Earlier, the duo also posted the pictures of their Sangeet ceremony. Chadha captioned the post: “Mohabbat Mubarak” while Fazal wrote: “Tumko bhi”.

As per ETimes, Ali Fazal’s grandmother will also be hosting a dinner for the two lovebirds in Lucknow before they fly-off to Mumbai for their wedding. 

