Saturday Oct 01 2022
Pak vs Eng: Haider Ali discharged from hospital ahead of series-decider

Saturday Oct 01, 2022

Haider Ali plays a shot during the sixth T20I between Pakistan and England at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. — PCB
LAHORE: Middle-order batter Haider Ali was discharged from the hospital on Saturday ahead of the final T20I of the series against England at Gaddafi Stadium. 

Haider, who suffered from a viral infection, was rushed to a hospital on Friday after the sixth T20I.

"He [Haider Ali] is now feeling better and has reached the team hotel," said the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The national cricket governing body added that he was taken back to the hotel from the hospital after his medical examination.

The series-decider and final clash of the seven-match T20I series between Pakistan and England will kick off at 7:30pm (PST) on Sunday (tomorrow).

