Saturday Oct 01 2022
Sohail Imran

Pak vs Eng: Haider Ali taken to a hospital for check-up

Sohail Imran

Saturday Oct 01, 2022

Haider Ali plays a shot during the sixth T20I between Pakistan and England at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. — PCB
Shortly after Pakistan's loss to England in the sixth T20I, cricketer Haider Ali was taken to a hospital after he was unwell, said the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a statement.  

"Haider Ali is feeling unwell. He has a viral illness and is being taken to the hospital for further check-ups. He will stay overnight in the hospital," said the PCB in a statement. 

The board also shared that the squad will rest on Saturday and no cricket activity is scheduled.

Haider is the second player who has reportedly fallen ill. 

On September 29, the PCB said the pacer contracted coronavirus hours after the board confirmed that he had been diagnosed with pneumonia.

On September 28, the Pakistan team's key fast bowler was admitted to a hospital. He later joined the national team at a local hotel after he was discharged from the hospital.

