Dua Lipa turns heads with her stylish appearance amid dating rumours with Trevor Noah

Dua Lipa set fashion goals while looking adorable for a night on the town with a couple of her mates, Mark Ronson and new wife Grace Gummer, in New York City on Friday.

The sighting came after two days after the Daily Mail exclusively reported that she was seen out for dinner with comedian and Daily Show host Trevor Noah.

Lipa, 27, looked absolutely breathtaking in an all-black ensemble when she stepped out solo for her night out with her friends in Manhattan.

The New Rules star was decked out in a plunging jumpsuit that gave more than a hint of her midriff with a strappy opening along her stomach.

Lipa and Noah were pictured kissing and hugging while on their cozy dinner date at Miss Lily's, a Jamaican restaurant in the East Village.

As Page Six reports the singer is “smitten” and her outing with the TV show host was “definitely a date."



