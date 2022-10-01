 
Showbiz
Saturday Oct 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Faisal Qureshi's 'Money Back Guarantee' teaser 2: Out now

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 01, 2022

Money Back Guarantee is all set to release on April 21, 2023
'Money Back Guarantee' is all set to release on April 21, 2023

The much-anticipated film of the Pakistani film industry Money Back Guarantee’s second teaser has been released, the film has been written and directed by Faisal Qureshi.

Qureshi, taking it to the Instagram, revealed that another teaser has been released. He wrote: “Here we go. Glimpse into Pakistan’s biggest Action, Comedy and Thriller movie. Presenting the Official Teaser#2 of Money Back Guarantee, releasing in cinemas on 21st April 2023.”

The film will mark the acting debut of former cricketer Wasim Akram.

Money Back Guarantee stars actors: Fawad Khan, Shaniera Akram, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Ayesha Omer, Javed Sheikh, Jan Rambo, Gohar Rasheed, Hina Dilpazir, Shayan Khan, Mani, Kiran Malik, Ali Safia, Marhoom Ahmed Bilal, Adnan Jaffer, Shafaat Ali and Aqdas Waseem.

Earlier in September, Faisal shared the first teaser of the film on his Instagram handle and wrote: “Get ready to witness Pakistan’s biggest action, comedy and thriller, Money Back Guarantee, a film by Faisal Qureshi. Coming to cinemas 21st April 2023.” 

