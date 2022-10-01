Man escapes after setting wife, mother-in-law and sister-in-law ablaze

A representational image of a burning match stick. — Unsplash

Man kills wife, mother-in-law, and sister-in-law by burning them.

Suspect throws kerosene oil on three women due to domestic dispute.

Case filed against criminal who fled the scene.

RAHIM YAR KHAN: A man set his wife, mother-in-law, and sister-in-law on fire by throwing petrol at them, police reported on Saturday.

According to the police, the incident took place on September 30 (Friday). The man threw kerosene oil on three women due to a domestic dispute.

The suspect's mother-in-law and sister-in-law died after the incident took place. However, his wife succumbed to the burns today in a local hospital.

A case has been filed against the criminal who fled the scene after setting the three women on fire. Police are currently looking for him and have arrested his two brothers.