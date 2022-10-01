 
pakistan
Saturday Oct 01 2022
By
Web Desk

CAA revises rules for domestic, international travel

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 01, 2022

Airport Security Force (ASF) personnel wearing a mask stand guard at the international arrivals area at Islamabad Airport. — Photo: Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis & HRD/Twitter
ISLAMABAD: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Saturday revised rules for domestic and international travel.

According to a notification issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the authority revoked the mandatory requirement of wearing face masks.

“Amid declining COVID-19 trend across the country, mask-wearing as a part of nonpharmaceutical interventions is no longer a mandatory requirement during domestic and international travel; however, still preferable,” the notification read.

In a separate message posted on the CAA's official Twitter handle, the authority mentioned that although a mask is not a must but it is still preferable. 

“Please choose to wear a face mask for everyone’s safety,” the poster read.

Earlier in June, CAA had once again imposed this regulation of wearing masks keeping in view the rise in COVID-19 cases in the country.

