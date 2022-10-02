 
Showbiz
Sunday Oct 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Anushka Sharma goes on a play date with Daughter Vamika

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 02, 2022

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed Vamika on January 11, 2021
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed Vamika on January 11, 2021

Actress AnushkaSharma took daughter Vamika Kohli for a playdate to a park, it looks like the actress had more fun than the daughter.

Sharma shared a video on Instagram where she could be seen running towards a tunnel slide. She reaches the end of the slide and gives a wide cheerful smile.

She captioned the video “I was on a play date with my little girl and I was clearly doing most of the playing.”

Vamika cannot be seen in the video, as the couple have not revealed the face of their daughter yet. They do post updates about their daughter but hide her face in all the posts.

Anushka Sharma tied a knot with cricketer Virat Kohli on December 11th, 2017. The couple had a destination wedding in Italy.

The duo welcomed a baby girl on January 11, 2021 and named her Vamika.

More From Showbiz:

Malaika Arora calls Arjun Kapoor her biggest 'Cheerleader'

Malaika Arora calls Arjun Kapoor her biggest 'Cheerleader'
Remembering comedian Umer Sharif on his first death anniversary

Remembering comedian Umer Sharif on his first death anniversary

Radhika Apte reveals her favourite thing about Saif Ali Khan

Radhika Apte reveals her favourite thing about Saif Ali Khan
Kajol appreciates Ajay Devgn for winning National Film Award

Kajol appreciates Ajay Devgn for winning National Film Award
Mrunal Thakur says people ask about her baby after learning her age

Mrunal Thakur says people ask about her baby after learning her age
Ram Charan to have a Cameo in Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

Ram Charan to have a Cameo in Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'
Kartik Aaryan relives first five years of his life, visits grandmother's home

Kartik Aaryan relives first five years of his life, visits grandmother's home
Faisal Qureshi's 'Money Back Guarantee' teaser 2: Out now

Faisal Qureshi's 'Money Back Guarantee' teaser 2: Out now
Ajay Devgn wins the Best Actor National Film Award for 'Tanhaji'

Ajay Devgn wins the Best Actor National Film Award for 'Tanhaji'
Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' all set to release next year in February

Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' all set to release next year in February
Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha look ethereal at their cocktail party: See Pictures

Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha look ethereal at their cocktail party: See Pictures
Ali Abbas Zafar wishes to collaborate with Ranveer Singh once again

Ali Abbas Zafar wishes to collaborate with Ranveer Singh once again

Latest

view all