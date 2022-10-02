 
Showbiz
Sunday Oct 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Alia Bhatt gushes over to part in 'greatest performances' ever for Gangubai Kathiawadi

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 02, 2022

Alia Bhatt gushes over to include in greatest performances ever for Gangubai Kathiawadi
Alia Bhatt gushes over to include in 'greatest performances' ever for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt is making strides for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi, which is raved by international publications too.

The Guardian published a list of the best and worst performances in the film.

The list included several A-list actors, including Tom Hanks, Cameron Diaz, Lupita Nyong'o, Jennifer Lawrence, and Alia Bhatt.

On Bhatt's performance, the author, Mike McCahill, wrote, "As the real-life figure of Ganga Harjivandas, the self-improving sex slave who became queen of Mumbai's 1960s red-light district, Bhatt makes complete emotional sense of a rollercoaster character arc.

Her extraordinarily expressive dancing in drum number Dholida tells its own story: veering from communal celebration to personal desolation, it's a walloping three-minute tabulation of everything this woman has gained and lost."

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi opened to rave reviews, especially praise pour over Bhatt's performance.

More From Showbiz:

Saif Ali Khan says people believed he switched to TV at the time of Sacred Games

Saif Ali Khan says people believed he switched to TV at the time of Sacred Games
Salman Khan says Hindi films aren't accepted in the South

Salman Khan says Hindi films aren't accepted in the South
Salman Khan shares his point of view on two-hero films

Salman Khan shares his point of view on two-hero films
'Ponniyin Selvan: I' becomes top Tamil movie of 2022: Details inside

'Ponniyin Selvan: I' becomes top Tamil movie of 2022: Details inside
Kareena Kapoor on 'Vikram Vedha': 'It's absolutely fantastic'

Kareena Kapoor on 'Vikram Vedha': 'It's absolutely fantastic'
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal's wedding: Take a look into the dreamiest Mehendi ceremony

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal's wedding: Take a look into the dreamiest Mehendi ceremony
Sidhu Moosewala's suspected murderer Deepak escapes from Police custody

Sidhu Moosewala's suspected murderer Deepak escapes from Police custody
'The Legend of Maula Jatt': Nasir Adeeb discloses the reward money he received for writing the film

'The Legend of Maula Jatt': Nasir Adeeb discloses the reward money he received for writing the film
Malaika Arora calls Arjun Kapoor her biggest 'Cheerleader'

Malaika Arora calls Arjun Kapoor her biggest 'Cheerleader'
Anushka Sharma goes on a play date with Daughter Vamika

Anushka Sharma goes on a play date with Daughter Vamika
Remembering comedian Umer Sharif on his first death anniversary

Remembering comedian Umer Sharif on his first death anniversary

Chiranjeevi reveals Salman Khan refuses any fees for Godfather

Chiranjeevi reveals Salman Khan refuses any fees for Godfather

Latest

view all