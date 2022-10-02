Alia Bhatt gushes over to part in 'greatest performances' ever for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt gushes over to include in 'greatest performances' ever for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt is making strides for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi, which is raved by international publications too.

The Guardian published a list of the best and worst performances in the film.

The list included several A-list actors, including Tom Hanks, Cameron Diaz, Lupita Nyong'o, Jennifer Lawrence, and Alia Bhatt.

On Bhatt's performance, the author, Mike McCahill, wrote, "As the real-life figure of Ganga Harjivandas, the self-improving sex slave who became queen of Mumbai's 1960s red-light district, Bhatt makes complete emotional sense of a rollercoaster character arc.

Her extraordinarily expressive dancing in drum number Dholida tells its own story: veering from communal celebration to personal desolation, it's a walloping three-minute tabulation of everything this woman has gained and lost."

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi opened to rave reviews, especially praise pour over Bhatt's performance.