Gen Bajwa to meet top officials during weeklong US visit

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa (C) in a meeting with military advisor to Secretary-General United Nations (UN) Birame Diop (R). Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations Munir Akram is also present on the occasion. — Radio Pakistan

Sources say Gen Bajwa is expected to stay in US for week.

He is expected to hold meetings with senior defence and intelligence officials.

Pakistani officials are tight-lipped about army chief’s visit.

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa is scheduled to meet with the senior Biden administration this week during an official visit to the United States (US), sources told The News.

A day earlier, Gen Bajwa met the military advisor to Secretary-General United Nations (UN) Birame Diop and discussed matters of mutual interest and regional security situation. The devastation caused by the recent floods also came under discussion.

The army chief was expected to reach Washington DC over the weekend, however, it was not officially confirmed till the filing of this report.

Pakistani officials at the embassy are also tight-lipped about the army chief’s visit, but other sources said that the army chief is expected to be in the US for a week.

It is also expected that during his time here, he might be holding meetings with senior defence, intelligence, and national security, as well as Centcom officials, starting Monday (today).

The army chief landed in New York on Friday.

The last time General Bajwa was on an official visit to the US was in 2019 along with then-prime minister Imran Khan.