COAS Gen Bajwa calls on UN military advisor to UN secretary-general

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on the military advisor to Secretary-General United Nations (UN) Birame Diop (Senegal) during an official visit to the United States (US).

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the meeting, matters of mutual interest and the overall regional security situation of the country, including the recent floods across the country, came under discussion.

The army chief appreciated the role played by the office of the UN military advisor in promoting the UN's core values and their response during crises.

In response, Diop expressed his grief over the devastation caused by ongoing floods in Pakistan due to climate change and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims.

He assured full support to the victims of the flood.

The UN dignitary acknowledged Pakistan’s contribution to the UN peacekeeping missions and extraordinary achievements in counter-terrorism.