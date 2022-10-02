 
pakistan
Sunday Oct 02 2022
By
APP

COAS Gen Bajwa calls on UN military advisor to UN secretary-general

By
APP

Sunday Oct 02, 2022

Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa (L) stands next to United Nations Military Adviser Gen Birame Diop in New York, United States. — ISPR
Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa (L) stands next to United Nations Military Adviser Gen Birame Diop in New York, United States. — ISPR

  • Army chief appreciates role played by office of UN military advisor in promoting the UN's core values.
  • Two sides discuss matters of mutual interest and floods in Pakistan.
  • Diop assures full support of the UN to the victims of the flood.

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on the military advisor to Secretary-General United Nations (UN) Birame Diop (Senegal) during an official visit to the United States (US).

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR),  during the meeting, matters of mutual interest and the overall regional security situation of the country, including the recent floods across the country, came under discussion.

The army chief appreciated the role played by the office of the UN military advisor in promoting the UN's core values and their response during crises.

In response, Diop expressed his grief over the devastation caused by ongoing floods in Pakistan due to climate change and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims.

He assured full support to the victims of the flood.

The UN dignitary acknowledged Pakistan’s contribution to the UN peacekeeping missions and extraordinary achievements in counter-terrorism.

More From Pakistan:

Marriyum Aurangzeb says Imran Khan is a 'misogynist who has no respect for women'

Marriyum Aurangzeb says Imran Khan is a 'misogynist who has no respect for women'
‘Cypher is a reality’: PTI reacts to cabinet’s decision on audio leaks

‘Cypher is a reality’: PTI reacts to cabinet’s decision on audio leaks
US cypher: Cabinet okays legal action against Imran Khan over audio leaks

US cypher: Cabinet okays legal action against Imran Khan over audio leaks
IHC grants Imran Khan protective bail in remarks against judge case

IHC grants Imran Khan protective bail in remarks against judge case
PM Shehbaz Sharif likely to embark on visit to China next month

PM Shehbaz Sharif likely to embark on visit to China next month
Govt not to detain Imran, says Rana Sanaullah

Govt not to detain Imran, says Rana Sanaullah

Major national security breach: Imran Khan on PM House audio leak

Major national security breach: Imran Khan on PM House audio leak
CAA revises rules for domestic, international travel

CAA revises rules for domestic, international travel
Man escapes after setting wife, mother-in-law and sister-in-law ablaze

Man escapes after setting wife, mother-in-law and sister-in-law ablaze
Murtaza Wahab says still administrator Karachi

Murtaza Wahab says still administrator Karachi
Pakistan's Supreme Court goes pink to raise breast cancer awareness

Pakistan's Supreme Court goes pink to raise breast cancer awareness
Pakistani peacekeeper martyred in Congo: ISPR

Pakistani peacekeeper martyred in Congo: ISPR

Latest

view all