Islamabad Bar debunks 'false' statement related to Imran Khan

Islamabad Bar says statement condemning Imran Khan was "wrongfully" attributed to it.

Clarifies it has no links with statement or resolution demanding action against Khan.

Says irrelevant persons used its name.

The Islamabad Bar on Monday denied that it slammed PTI Chairman Imran Khan for his attitude towards Judicial Magistrate Zeba Chaudhry, saying that a "fabricated" notice was attributed to it.



On Sunday, a statement was reportedly issued in the name of the bar, where the lawyers criticised Imran Khan and announced protests in solidarity with the judge.

The alleged statement circulating on social media stated that "the PTI chief staged a 'drama' in the guise of the apology he made in Judge Chaudhry’s court", adding that his action was an attempt to harass the judge.

The body also allegedly presented a resolution against the former prime minister, which stated: “Imran Khan went to the female judge's court on the day she was on leave. The PTI chief told the stenographer and reader to convey his message to the judge, and in this way, he committed another contempt of court."

The purported resolution also demanded action against Imran Khan.

However, taking notice of the statement "wrongfully" attributed to the lawyers' body, the Islamabad Bar clarified it had no links with the statement or the resolution.

Condemning the statement, it said that "irrelevant people used its name and issued a fabricated notice as a resolution".

It further stated that the bar believes in the rule of law, constitutional supremacy, independent judiciary and democracy and will continue to make efforts for the sustenance of political parties and the existence of the political process.

Imran Khan appears before female judge's court

On Friday, the PTI chairman appeared before Judge Zeba Chaudhry's court, the female judge he had allegedly threatened at a public rally, to tender an apology.

"I have come to apologise to judicial magistrate Zeba Chaudhry," Imran Khan told the court reader.



He asked the reader to stay witness for his appearance in Chaudhry's court to offer an apology, as the judge herself was on leave.

"You have to tell Madam Zeba Chaudhry that Imran Khan had visited and wanted to apologise if any of his words hurt her sentiments," he told the reader.

The PTI chair then left the court after the brief conversation.

Khan was booked in a case for threatening judicial magistrate Zeba Chaudhry and police officers at a rally in F-9 Park on August 20, to “terrorise” police officials and the judiciary.

The main aim was to prevent the police officers and judiciary from carrying out their legal obligations, stated the FIR. The FIR was registered on the complaint of Magistrate Ali Javed at Islamabad's Margalla Police Station under Section 7 of ATA.

However, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) quashed the terror charges and directed to transfer of the case to a relevant court under the remaining sections in the FIR on September 19.

"Prima facie, not a single section included in the case is applicable [to Imran Khan's speech]," the court had observed.

On September 22, during a hearing of a contempt case in IHC, Khan also requested the court to allow him to apologise to judge Zeba Chaudhry in person.