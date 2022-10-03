 
Monday Oct 03 2022
By
SDSports desk

WATCH: 'Babar dropped Pakistanis' heart, not catch', says disappointed fan

By
SDSports desk

Monday Oct 03, 2022

A collage of Babar Azam dropping the ball and screengrab from a cricket fans video. — AFP/Instagram
A collage of Babar Azam dropping the ball and screengrab from a cricket fan's video. — AFP/Instagram

As the Green Shirts lost the historic home series against England, who visited Pakistan after a 17-year-hiatus and took home the title of the seven-match T20I series that concluded in Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday, fans are highly disappointed in the team's performance. 

As English cricketer David Malan said that he feels that catches dropped by Pakistan allowed England to build a solid partnership, eventually resulting in his side's victory, a Pakistani cricket fan expressed how heartbroken she was after the Men in Green's defeat.

A video surfaced online in which some British teenagers trolled the disappointed Pakistani fangirl.

"Have you ever thought that how will we live as overseas Pakistanis after such a defeat? The world is laughing at us," the girl said.

"And Babar Azam, Babar Azam, you didn't drop that catch but the heart of Pakistanis," she added.

Watch the video here: 

A day earlier, a sublime fifty from Dawid Malan and three wickets for Chris Woakes guided England to a thumping 67-run win over Pakistan in the seventh Twenty20 in Lahore as they clinched the series 4-3 in a major boost ahead of the World Cup.

